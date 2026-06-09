Two people seriously injured in double stabbing in Mattapan

BOSTON — Police are investigating after a double stabbing in Mattapan left two people seriously injured Monday night.

Officers responded to a residence on Astoria Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

Officers say two people were found inside with serious stab wounds. One of the victims’ injuries are considered life-threatening, according to Boston police.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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