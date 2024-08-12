Red Sox star Jarren Duran suspended without pay after hurling homophobic slur at heckling fan

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox on Monday issued an unpaid, two-game suspension to All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran, one day after he hurled a homophobic slur at a heckling fan during a loss to the Houston Astros at Fenway Park.

Duran’s suspension begins Monday night when Boston hosts the Texas Rangers, according to the team.

The Red Sox also noted that Duran’s salary from the two-game suspension will be donated to PFLAG, the United States’ largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people and those who love them.

After Sunday’s 10-2 loss, Duran apologized for his actions, calling his language “truly horrific.”

“During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan. I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed,” Durran said in a team-issued statement. “I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility. I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person.”

During one of Duran’s plate appearances in the bottom of the sixth inning, a fan could be heard yelling, “Tennis racket! Tennis racket! You need a tennis racket!”

NESN broadcast microphones captured audio of the moment Duran snapped back. The 27-year-old could be seen turning his head toward the fan and shouting, “Shut up,” followed by a curse word and a slur.

The ballclub echoed Duran’s apology, saying in a statement, “We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches, and staff on the importance of inclusivity.”

Duran, who has played in every game this season for the Red Sox, was named an All-Star for the first time earlier this summer and took home MVP honors in the game.

The Red Sox said the terms of Duran’s suspension were in consultation with Major League Baseball.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group