Michael Proctor’s emergency protective order denied by judge, deposition to be held

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A judge has denied an emergency protective order filed by former Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor tied to the high-profile Karen Read case.

Proctor had been scheduled to be questioned by Read’s legal team as part of a wrongful death lawsuit filed against her by the family of Boston police officer John O’Keefe.

However, a motion filed Friday requests a protective order, stating that Proctor is unavailable for that questioning.

The latest development comes just one day after Read filed a new lawsuit against the Massachusetts State Police and the Canton Police Department, alleging a systemic failure within law enforcement led to her prosecution over the past three years.

That lawsuit includes a new set of text messages between Proctor and former Canton officer Sean Goode. According to court documents, the messages contain vulgar and profanity-laced language, including derogatory racial remarks directed at African Americans and Asians, as well as offensive and explicit references to women.

Those texts are separate from the messages that Proctor read aloud during her first trial. In those, he referred to Read as a “whack job,” discussed her medical issues, and made comments such as “no nudes so far” while reviewing her phone during the investigation.

Proctor was fired from the Massachusetts State Police in March 2025.

Proctor’s deposition is scheduled to be held on June 25.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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