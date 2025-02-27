Pre-trial hearing held for Brian Walshe, Cohasset man accused of murdering and dismembering his wife

WOBURN, Mass. — The Cohasset man accused of dismembering his wife, Ana Walshe, with a hacksaw and disposing of her remains after using his son’s iPad to Google the best ways to get rid of a body, was back in court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.

It was a continuation of last month’s hearing where issues came up regarding Massachusetts State Police Investigator Michael Proctor and DNA evidence.

The federal investigation of the Karen Read case came up today during a hearing in the Brian Walshe case.



A prosecutor for the Norfolk DA’s office told the Judge his office received an “update” on the status investigation and he shared it with Walshe’s lawyer yesterday.



Brian Walshe, who prosecutors say killed his 39-year-old wife and misled investigators about her disappearance in early 2023, is slated to make an appearance in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn. Boston 25 News will stream the hearing live.

In March 2023, a Norfolk County grand jury indicted Walshe on a charge of murder, misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice, and improper conveyance of a human body in connection with his wife’s death.

Ana Walshe, a mother of three young children and a real estate professional who worked in Washington D.C. vanished on New Year’s Day 2023 and was reported missing a few days later, authorities said.

Prosecutors have alleged that Walshe killed his wife in their Cohasset home on New Year’s Day. The couple’s three young boys were reportedly home at the time.

Days after Ana’s disappearance, a hacksaw and a blood-soaked rug believed to contain biological evidence were recovered from their home by investigators.

Police later searched trash bins, dumpsters, trash trucks, and trash facilities in the areas where Brian Walshe traveled following her disappearance.

Prosecutors have also previously said that a broken knife with blood on it was found in the basement of the Walshe family home.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office previously said that it was awaiting DNA test results from dozens of items.

In late June, Walshe had a court appearance waived. At that time, prosecutors said during a brief hearing in Dedham Superior Court that DNA results were expected by the end of the month, the Patriot Ledger reported.

In September, prosecutors announced that they won’t call a suspended Massachusetts State Police trooper Michael Proctor to testify in Walshe’s upcoming trial. Proctor was the lead investigator assigned to Ana Walshe’s murder.

State police suspended Proctor in July following Karen Read’s mistrial. While testifying during Read’s trial, Proctor received criticism for inappropriate texts he sent about Read.

Walshe has been held without bail since his arrest. In December 2024, a judge set his trial date for Oct. 20, 2025.

Ana’s body has never been found.

