Two Massachusetts State Troopers suspended in connection with Oak Bluffs incident

OAK BLUFFS, Mass. — Two Massachusetts State Troopers have been placed on leave in connection with an incident that occurred in Oak Bluffs this past Summer.

Massachusetts State Police say that Troopers Ryan Costello and Robert Branca were suspended with pay.

Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble said that in addition to this, no overnight guests are allowed at either island barracks on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

The incident occurred back in August, when a woman claimed that she was raped by a man inside the Martha’s Vineyard State Police Barracks.

The man, later identified as 27-year-old Edward Brown, was arrested earlier this month. Brown worked in a security position at Boston Latin Academy. Brown was visiting one of the State Troopers.

Brown pleaded not guilty to the charge last Tuesday in a court arraignment. Brown was released following his arraignment with conditions. Additionally, Brown has been placed on administrative leave pending a termination hearing.

Colonel Noble added that State Police are cooperating with officials while a criminal investigation goes on.

“These allegations are deeply troubling. The Massachusetts State Police are fully cooperating with the ongoing criminal investigation and conducting an internal review of applicable policies, visitor authorization procedures and compliance with established requirements. I am committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety, security and accountability at all State Police facilities and ensuring that any identified deficiencies are addressed with appropriate corrective action.” — Geoffrey Noble, Colonel, Massachusetts State Police

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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