DA: Prosecutors will not call suspended investigator Michael Proctor at trial of Brian Walshe

CANTON, Mass. — Prosecutors say they won’t call a suspended state trooper to testify in the upcoming trial of a Cohasset man accused of killing his wife.

Michael Proctor was the lead investigator in the case of Brian Walshe, who is accused of killing and dismembering his wife Ana Walshe, who disappeared on New Year’s Day 2023.

A trial date has not been set.

District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a court filing on Friday that his office does not plan to include Proctor on its witness list.

State Police suspended Proctor in July following Karen Read’s mistrial.

Read is accused of backing her SUV into her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, and leaving him to die in Canton during a snowstorm in 2022.

While testifying during Read’s trial, Proctor received criticism for inappropriate texts he sent about Read.

Read’s second trial is set to begin in January.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

