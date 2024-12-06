Judge denies Brian Walshe’s lawyers access to Michael Proctor’s phone records

Brian Walshe, the Cohasset man accused of dismembering his wife, Ana Walshe, with a hacksaw and disposing of her remains lost a legal battle to gain access to lea investigator Michael Proctor’s phone records.

Brian Walshe’s lawyers wanted to take an extensive look at the lead Proctor’s cell phone records and iCloud account.

Judge Diane Freniere denied the defense’s request, writing that turning over the complete extractions could compromise sensitive information related to other ongoing investigations and allowing otherwise would be a deviation from regular methods.

“The court finds no special circumstances in this case that warrant a divergence from the presumptive procedures,” she wrote in her decision,

In September, prosecutors announced that they won’t call Michael Proctor to testify in Walshe’s upcoming trial.

State police suspended Proctor in July following Karen Read’s mistrial. While testifying during Read’s trial, Proctor received criticism for inappropriate texts he sent about Read.

Prosecutors allege that Walshe killed his 39-year-old wife and misled investigators about her disappearance in early 2023.

Ana Walshe, a mother of three young children and a real estate professional who worked in Washington D.C. vanished on New Year’s Day 2023 and was reported missing a few days later, authorities said.

Prosecutors have alleged that Walshe killed his wife in their Cohasset home on New Year’s Day. The couple’s three young boys were reportedly home at the time.

Days after Ana’s disappearance, a hacksaw and a blood-soaked rug believed to contain biological evidence were recovered from their home by investigators.

Police later searched trash bins, dumpsters, trash trucks, and trash facilities in the areas where Brian Walshe traveled following her disappearance.

Her body has not been found.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

