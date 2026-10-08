Potential jurors questioned about police, suicide, media coverage for Matthew Farwell trial

BOSTON — Less than 60 people were interviewed individually Thursday as prospective jurors in the trial of Matthew Farwell.

More than 400 jurors were first called to the Moakley Federal Courthouse Tuesday to fill out questionnaires for the case.

Two days later, some returned to answer questions by Judge Denise Casper and counsel about how they filled out those questionnaires.

The questions were mostly focused on the potential jurors’ view on law enforcement, connections to mental health and suicide, if they could handle seeing graphic images, and what they already know about the case.

Judge Casper wanted to know if they could be fair and impartial on the jury.

In the case, Matthew Farwell is charged with killing Sandra Birchmore and causing the death of her unborn baby.

Prosecutors allege Farwell sexually exploited Birchmore for years after meeting her through the Stoughton Police Department Explorers Program.

They also claim a pregnant Birchmore told Farwell he was the father of her child and that a friend of Birchmore called Stoughton police to reveal their affair.

DNA testing shows Farwell was not the father.

In February 2021, Birchmore was found dead in her Canton apartment.

More than three years later, in August 2024, the FBI arrested Farwell.

Farwell has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Casper told several jurors during their individual interviews that the manner and cause of Sandra Birchmore’s death are very much disputed, and she expects there to be conversations about suicide.

She also told jurors she expects a number of witnesses in the case will be from law enforcement and asked their views on law enforcement.

Judge Casper also asked several potential jurors about their media exposure to the case and what they already knew about it.

One wrote in the questionnaire, “The coverage is damning.”

When they were asked about that, they told Judge Casper, “There is a narrative out there about motive.”

Other jurors said things like, “I don’t think I’ve heard enough evidence to make an opinion one way or another,” and “Don’t know enough about the case.”

At least two were more direct.

One juror said, “I feel like I have a strong opinion in this case about the guilt.”

Another learned more about the case since Tuesday and said, “Having heard what I heard, I’m leaning one way more than another.”

Judge Casper questioned, “What way is that?”

“That would be guilty,” said the juror.

Boston 25 Legal Analyst Peter Elikann weighed in about the line of questioning to the jurors.

“The key bottom line in jury selection is you can’t expect people who haven’t heard of the case, but you want to make sure that you’re getting jurors who will have an open mind and not be prejudiced or biased in either way,” said Elikann.

He continued, “The very fact that a police officer is the one being accused here makes you want to root out to see if there’s any prejudice or biases either for the police or against the police so that you can get the fairest group of jurors who have not made up their mind.”

Jurors will have to call the courthouse Thursday night and learn if they have to return on Friday.

The judge said Friday will be the final phase of jury selection when counsel can have peremptory challenges, asking that any juror be removed from the process without any reason or explanation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group