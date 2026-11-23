PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A dispute over whether Plymouth will provide a stage for the annual National Day of Mourning on Thanksgiving landed the town and the United American Indians of New England in court Monday.

The organization is looking to block the town’s decision not to set up a stage for this year’s event.

UAINE has held the National Day of Mourning in Plymouth every Thanksgiving since the 1970s.

The dispute centers on a 1998 agreement between UAINE and the town that followed confrontations between police and demonstrators at the 1997 National Day of Mourning.

UAINE said it agreed to drop a civil rights lawsuit against the town as part of the agreement. In exchange, the organization says Plymouth agreed to allow its annual rally and march and provide certain support for the event, including a stage.

However, in 2025, the town changed its responsibilities under the decades-old agreement, making it no longer responsible for setting up the stage without a certificate of insurance from UAINE.

UAINE challenged the town in court last year and said it prevailed. The organization says the dispute resurfaced this year after the Plymouth Select Board voted on Nov. 10 to end the town’s role in certain preparations for the National Day of Mourning.

UAINE is now seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction ahead of this year’s event.

The town issued the following statement:

“The Town of Plymouth supports and respects the constitutional rights to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly. The Town has made repeated efforts to work collaboratively with United American Indians of New England (UAINE) to reach an agreement for their upcoming National Day of Mourning event.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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