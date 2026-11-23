WAREHAM, Mass. — Two men were killed in a separate motorcycle crashes over the weekend in Wareham, one of them a beloved active-duty fighter for the town.

23-year-old Mason Freitas died following a crash at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20 at the intersection of Cranberry Highway and Onset Road.

The DA said Freitas crashed into a passenger vehicle at the intersection and was transported to the hospital before being flown in a helicopter to Boston for further treatment. He was pronounced deceased shortly after 8 p.m.

“Firefighter Freitas proudly served our department and the Wareham community for over six years as a Call Firefighter. His dedication, service, and presence will be deeply missed,” Wareham Fire Department said.

“For over six years, Mason faithfully served the Wareham Fire Department, demonstrating true dedication and commitment to the Wareham community. As the Freitas family and his loved ones grieve this loss, we ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers and respect their privacy during this difficult time,” Healing Heroes Foundation also said in a statement.

38-year-old Daniel Bradley also died as a result of a single-vehicle crash near Minot Avenue on Saturday in Wareham, the DA said.

He was taken to an area hospital for life-saving treatment but succumbed to his injuries shortly after 10 p.m.

Both crashes are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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