PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Months after Linday Clancy’s triple murder trial ended in a hung jury, Patrick Clancy’s civil lawsuit against his ex-wife’s mental health providers is moving forward.

Clancy is accused of strangling the couple’s three children in their Duxbury home back in January of 2023.

Clancy’s lawyers argued she was not criminally responsible, claiming she suffered postpartum psychosis, and was not properly treated for her mental illness.

In his decision, Superior Court Judge Michael Doolin denied a defense motion to throw out the lawsuit, writing there are “sufficient facts to plausibly suggest that the decedents’ deaths were a foreseeable result of defendant’s alleged conduct.”

“It doesn’t mean that this is a final decision for the plaintiffs, for Patrick Clancy what it is saying is that there is at least something there, enough to go forward with the civil lawsuit,” said Boston 25’s Defense Attorney and Legal Expert, Peter Elikann.

Patrick Clancy is suing Dr. Jennifer Tufts, and Nurse Rebecca Jallotta, as well as their institutions, for allegedly failing to recognize Lindsay’s spiraling mental condition that led to the deaths of Cora, Callan, and Dawson Clancy.

Patrick’s lawyers claim Lindsay told them she was thinking of hurting herself and her children, which is partly disputed.

According to court testimony in Clancy’s murder trial, Lindsay admitted to her providers she had suicidal thoughts, but according to testimony, she never said anything about harming her children.

Elikann told Boston 25 that will have to be argued in court.

In the meantime, the judge’s ruling means the civil suit moves forward.

“The judge is saying they basically had fair warning that they could see her situation was deteriorating and she was going downhill, really worsening and they didn’t do anything about it,” he said.

“Particularly when she mentioned she had suicidal thoughts.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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