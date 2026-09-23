Inside the Sandra Birchmore case: Matthew Farwell trial prep with Ted Daniel & Peter Tragos

A high-profile Matthew Farwell trial is approaching, and 25 Investigates has been following every development for years.

Federal prosecutors allege that Farwell, a former Stoughton police officer, strangled Sandra Birchmore in 2021.

Boston 25 News reporter Ted Daniel teamed up with LawTuber Peter Tragos to help you get caught up on everything you need to know before jury selection begins and the courtroom battle gets underway.

Watch the full podcast here.

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