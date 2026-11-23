CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A crash involving a bridge strike has forced the closure of Interstate 495 northbound in Chelmsford, and officials are warning drivers to expect delays for several hours.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said I-495 north is closed Monday morning at the Westford Street bridge following an earlier crash.

Crews are evaluating the bridge for possible damage caused by the strike.

Traffic impacts are expected to continue for several hours while that inspection is completed.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

Video showed an overturned truck in the woodline and multiple emergency vehicles at the scene.

Chelmsford crash

Additional information about the crash, including whether anyone was injured, was not immediately available.

Boston 25 News has reached out to authorities for more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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