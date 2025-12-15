Local

Providence Police release new video of person of interest in Brown University mass shooting

By Isabella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Providence Police have released new video of the person of interest connected to the Brown University mass shooting.

The mass shooting happened on Saturday around 4 p.m. when students were taking final exams in the engineering building on Brown’s campus.

MuhammadAziz Umurzokov was killed, along with Ella Cook of Alabama. Nine other individuals were injured and are still in the hospital.

Authorities had originally detained a person of interest, before announcing yesterday they would be releasing them.

On the day of the shooting, Providence Police released video in which you see the suspect walking out of the engineering building wearing all black.

In the second video released by authorities, the suspect is calmly walking down the street, just shortly after the incident on Waterman Street.

Providence Police are asking anyone who may know this individual to contact their Tip Center online at https://fbi.gov/brownuniversityshooting or call 401-272-3121.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

