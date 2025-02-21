Pilot arrested at Logan Airport is wanted for sexual exploitation of a minor, prosecutor says

BOSTON — A JetBlue pilot who had an active warrant for his arrest was nabbed Thursday night at Boston’s Logan International Airport, moments before taking off on a flight to Paris, authorities said.

Jeremy Gudorf, 33, of Ohio, was arraigned Friday in East Boston District Court on a fugitive from justice charge, less than 24 hours after Massachusetts State Police troopers learned he was wanted on a charge of secondary-degree sexual exploitation of a minor for service in North Carolina.

“He is a commercial pilot, the warrant is obviously out of North Carolina and he resides in the state of Ohio. So for those reasons, we ask that he be held without bail and surrender his passport,” Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Kyle Neyman.

Gudorf’s attorney, Tanvi Verma, argued against Neyman’s request that her client be held without bail.

“He does have the financial capacity to be able to rent a car and go to North Carolina. He has assured that me he will do that. He even has the financial resources to post a small amount of bail,” Verma said of Gudorf. “He has connections to Massachusetts, North Carolina, and Ohio. Frankly, there’s no running away from this case. He’s aware of that, these are serious charges.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection learned of the warrant shortly before 9 p.m. while conducting a standard review of the manifest of a Boston-to-Paris flight and requested help from troopers assigned to the airport, state police said.

In a statement provided to Boston 25 News, a JetBlue spokesperson said that Gudorf has been placed on “indefinite leave.”

“We are aware of and closely reviewing the arrest of one of our pilots upon reporting for work at Boston’s Logan Airport Thursday evening due to an outstanding warrant,” the spokesperson said. “The pilot has been placed on indefinite leave as law enforcement proceeds with the matter.”

Gudorf, who was allowed to hide his face in court, was ordered held on $10,000 bail under the condition he immediately report to North Carolina by next week.

“I expect you to be able to get down there by Monday or Tuesday,” the judge presiding over Gudorf’s hearing said.

Gudorf is due back in Massachusetts for a status hearing on March 19, pending the clearance of his warrant.

