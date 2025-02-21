Flight crew member arrested at Boston’s Logan Airport to face a judge

BOSTON — A flight crew member who was arrested Thursday night at Boston’s Logan International Airport is expected to face a judge on Friday.

Jeremy Gudorf, 33, of Ohio, is slated to make an appearance in East Boston District Court after state troopers took him into custody in connection with an active warrant out of North Carolina, according to Massachusetts State Police.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection learned of the warrant shortly before 9 p.m. while conducting a standard review of the manifest of a Boston-to-Paris flight and requested help from troopers assigned to the airport, state police said.

There was no immediate word on what Gudorf was wanted for in North Carolina.

Additional details are expected to be revealed when he appears in court.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

