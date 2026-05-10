Make way for mama duck! Lego takes over Boston Common for annual Duckling/Mother’s Day tradition

BOSTON — A 10-foot Mama Duck built from LEGO bricks will take over Boston Common this Mother’s Day weekend, joining the annual Duckling Day tradition for the first time in history.

The free event, located at the corner of Beacon and Charles streets, features a hands-on family activation.

Activities went on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will continue on Mother’s Day Sunday, with programming from 10 to 11:45 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.

The event is timed to celebrate both the holiday and the legacy of Robert McCloskey’s classic tale, “Make Way for Ducklings.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group