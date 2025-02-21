State police: Flight crewmate detained at Logan Airport following discovery of active warrant

BOSTON — On Thursday, around 8:40 PM, state police assigned to Logan Airport responded to a request made by members of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

CBP, while conducting its standard review of a Boston-Paris flight manifest, identified that a member of the flight crew had an active warrant stemming from North Carolina.

Once state police arrived, the crewmate was detained while troopers relayed the individual’s information to dispatch, which confirmed the active warrant.

Troopers took in the member of the flight crew, identified as Jeremy Gudorf, 33, of Ohio, and is expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court on Friday, February 21.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

