Patriots vs. Raiders: Mike Vrabel rules out 6 players, including superstar Christian Gonzalez

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots will be without six players, including star cornerback Christian Gonzalez, when they host the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon, head coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday.

Gonzalez is set to miss his second straight game with a shoulder injury, and fellow cornerbacks Carlton Davis (neck), Karon Prunty (hamstring), and Channing Canada (hamstring) will also miss the Week 5 showdown, Vrabel said.

Vrabel also said wide receiver Mack Hollins (calf) and fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle/knee) won’t be available on offense.

Coach Vrabel provides Patriots injury updates ahead of LV vs. NE. pic.twitter.com/7iNFuFvJbS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 9, 2026

The Patriots are coming off a 29-26 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, while the Raiders lost to the Chiefs 30-27.

Las Vegas is 3-1. The Patriots are 2-2.

This meeting follows the Raiders’ 2025 Week 1 win over the Patriots in Foxborough.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group