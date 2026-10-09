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Patriots vs. Raiders: Mike Vrabel rules out 6 players, including superstar Christian Gonzalez

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
Christian Gonzalez FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 28: Christian Gonzalez #0 of the New England Patriots lines up against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images) (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots will be without six players, including star cornerback Christian Gonzalez, when they host the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon, head coach Mike Vrabel announced Friday.

Gonzalez is set to miss his second straight game with a shoulder injury, and fellow cornerbacks Carlton Davis (neck), Karon Prunty (hamstring), and Channing Canada (hamstring) will also miss the Week 5 showdown, Vrabel said.

Vrabel also said wide receiver Mack Hollins (calf) and fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle/knee) won’t be available on offense.

The Patriots are coming off a 29-26 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, while the Raiders lost to the Chiefs 30-27.

Las Vegas is 3-1. The Patriots are 2-2.

This meeting follows the Raiders’ 2025 Week 1 win over the Patriots in Foxborough.

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