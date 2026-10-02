Two key Patriots defensive players ruled out against Bills, Vrabel provides update on Drake Maye

Two of the Patriots’ key defensive players will not be suiting up for New England’s pivotal showdown with their AFC East rivals this Sunday.

Both defensive tackle Christian Barmore and corner back Christian Gonzalez will not be able to play Sunday against the Bills as both players deal with shoulder injuries, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said.

Neither player has been able to practice since Tuesday of this week.

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Gonzalez injured his shoulder while making a tackle in the first quarter of the Patriots’ 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week but was able to return to the game and had two tackles and a pass breakup by playing 52 of New England’s 59 defensive snaps.

Barmore also suffered a shoulder injury in the loss but was able to return to the game, finishing with only two tackles in a season-low 28 snaps.

Quarterback Drake Maye will be under center despite a shoulder issue that landed him on this week’s injury report, Vrabel said. Maye was a full participant in every practice after hurting his throwing shoulder during the Patriots’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend.

Vrabel told reporters that Maye received extra work in the training room for the injury and the team was just trying to follow protocol.

The Patriots defense will have their work cut out for trying to stop the high-powered offense of 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen and running back James Cook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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