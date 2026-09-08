Christian Gonzalez signs historic new deal with Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Christian Gonzalez has signed a four-year, $135 million contract extension with the New England Patriots, making him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz was the first to report the deal, which includes $102 million guaranteed.

Gonzalez’s new contract is $3 million more than the deal signed by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who held the distinction of being the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback after signing his extension last month. Gonzalez and Witherspoon share the same agent.

The massive contract comes as the Patriots get ready to open the NFL season on the road against the Seahawks in Seattle. New England will have Gonzalez on the field for the season opener, giving the Patriots one of their most important defensive players as they begin the new campaign.

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Gonzalez celebrated the news on Instagram overnight, posting a photo with the caption, “Thank you Lord! PATS NATION LET’S GO.”

The 24-year-old cornerback had been a full participant for most of Patriots training camp, but his contract situation remained one of the biggest questions surrounding the team throughout the summer. Gonzalez routinely faced questions from reporters about the status of negotiations as the two sides worked toward a new deal.

At the beginning of training camp, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said the team had offered Gonzalez a contract that would make him the highest-paid player at his position.

Before agreeing to the extension, Gonzalez was under contract with the Patriots for two more seasons and was scheduled to earn a little more than $20 million during that time. The new agreement instead makes him the centerpiece of a record-setting contract at the cornerback position.

Despite his importance to the defense, Gonzalez was not named among the Patriots’ captains for this season. Still, his role on the field remains critical as New England prepares for a difficult opening matchup against Seattle.

The Seahawks have their own star cornerback in Witherspoon, creating an interesting backdrop for the season opener after Gonzalez surpassed him as the NFL’s highest-paid player at the position.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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