Three Duxbury police officers were recognized by police Tuesday for saving a woman’s life after rescuing her from a submerged convertible in the waters off Powder Point Monday night.

A fourth, Detective John Mann, was also hailed a hero but was unavailable to speak to the media Tuesday.

Police said a 911 call around 9:30 p.m. Monday and alerted officers to a woman trapped in a convertible that had gone into Duxbury Bay near the Powder Point Bridge.

Officer Jack Broderick was first to reach the beach and spotted the car roughly 800 feet offshore, with only its top sticking out of the water and its headlights shining beneath the surface.

“I could hear the operator yelling from inside the vehicle and she was still stuck in there,” Broderick said Tuesday.

Broderick removed his gear, swam to the car and climbed on top. He pierced the convertible’s soft roof with a pocket knife. Police said the woman had only a few inches of air left inside.

“By the time that happened all the air escaped from the vehicle and sank down a couple more feet,” Broderick said.

“I put my arms underneath her arms, lifted her up above the water line,” Broderick said.

Officer Emma Sheehan and Sgt. Kathleen McIlroy went into the water with a life jacket.

Detective Mann, they said, helped get the life jacket to the woman and officer Broderick.

They were all able to carry her and other responding officers to shore

“She was soaking wet from head to toe so she was fully submerged at one point,” police said.

“We’re trained for situations like this and I’m just glad we acted on instinct and we knew what to do,” Sheehan added.

The car was pulled from Duxbury Bay Tuesday morning. Police believe the driver plunged into the water from the road and the incoming tide pulled the vehicle farther offshore.

“A few minutes later and I don’t think we would have had the outcome we had,” said Sgt. McIlroy. “I’m firmly certain they were able to save her life with their quick action.”

The woman was taken to a hospital and has since been released. She is expected to make a full recovery. Some responding officers were also checked for hypothermia as a precaution and are expected to be OK.

Police said the responding officers will be celebrated again at a later date.

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