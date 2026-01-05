Patriots playoff schedule: Date, time set for New England’s Wild Card round game against Chargers

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are on to the NFL playoffs.

They won their last game of the season against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to clinch the second overall seed in the AFC playoffs—and that means they’ll host the Justin-Herbert-led Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Sunday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m.

CHARGERS VS. PATRIOTS.



SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC. pic.twitter.com/kJlnOD6kWQ — z - New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 5, 2026

The last time the Patriots hosted a playoff game at Gillette was six years ago, when Tom Brady was the quarterback and the team lost against Mike Vrabel’s Tennessee Titans.

The team put Stefon Diggs' and Christian Barmore’s recent legal troubles behind them and focused on the task at hand. T

New England’s offense came out strong with a pair of touchdowns in the first half by running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson. Then the dynamic duo would continue to add to the scoreboard in the second half—the final 38-10.

The Patriots are now in the playoffs for the first time in four seasons. MVP candidate Drake Maye says the team has come a long way, and the work isn’t over yet.

“It takes everybody,” Maye said. “It takes everybody in that locker room; it took every coach. It starts now. This was one of the goals, home playoff games, and this is what we wanted.”

Defensive tackle Milton Williams added, “We don’t need any superheroes, we need everybody to go out there and try to do stuff we’ve been doing all year, be consistent, harp on your fundamentals, and keep doing what we’ve been doing all year.”

The Charges will visit Foxboro as the seventh seed in the AFC. New England last hosted Los Angeles in Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season, a 40-7 defeat in which Herbert tossed three touchdown passes.

“Been here for a few years, never really got to host a playoff game here at Gillette, so I’m excited for that,” said running back Rhamondre Stevenson. “I’m proud of this team, proud of how we fight.”

Tickets are still available for the game. As of Monday morning, the cheapest seats on resale sites were $218 in the third level.

The official Wildcard schedule is below:

Saturday, Jan. 10

4:30 p.m. 5 Los Angeles Rams at 4 Carolina Panthers

8:00 p.m. 7 Green Bay Packers at 2 Chicago Bears

Sunday, Jan. 11

1:00 p.m. 6 Buffalo Bills at 3 Jacksonville Jaguars

4:30 p.m. 6 San Francisco 49ers at 3 Philadelphia Eagles

8:00 p.m. 7 Los Angeles Chargers at 2 New England Patriots

Monday, Jan. 12:

8:00 p.m. 5 Houston Texans at 4 Pittsburgh

