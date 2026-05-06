‘Heartbroken’: Mass. Gov. Healey issues statement after trooper killed in crash

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey issued a heartfelt statement following the death of a state trooper who was struck by a wrong-way driver on Route 1 in Lynnfield early Wednesday morning.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic death of a Massachusetts State Police trooper who died on the line of duty overnight in Lynnfield,” Healey said. “The trooper was responding to reports of a wrong-way driver and put himself in harm’s way to protect others."

A state police spokesperson confirmed that the crash happened around 2 a.m. when a wrong-way driver traveling south in a Jeep on the northbound side of the highway struck the trooper’s cruiser.

The trooper, who has yet to be identified, was rushed to Mass General Hospital in Boston, where he died from his injuries.

Healey praised the trooper for his heroic act of service.

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“This act of service and courage is what our state police are called to do every day. They show up ready to face danger so the rest of us can be safe,” Healey added. “Today, Massachusetts is mourning one of those heroes. My thoughts and prayers are with the Trooper’s family, loved ones, and with fellow members of the state police during this incredibly difficult time.”

The driver of the Jeep, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional information on the crash is expected to be released at an 11:30 a.m. news conference. Boston 25 News will air it live on TV and stream it online.

Circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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