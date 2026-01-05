Rhamondre Stevenson scores 3 TDs and playoff-bound Patriots beat Dolphins 38-10

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Rhamondre Stevenson ran for two touchdowns and caught another from MVP contender Drake Maye, and the New England Patriots completed their remarkable turnaround season with a 38-10 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Stevenson rushed seven times for 131 yards as New England posted its first sweep of the Dolphins since the 2016 season. TreVeyon Henderson added touchdown runs of 2 and 5 yards.

The Patriots finished 14-3, their most victories since they won the Super Bowl to cap the 2016 season. The AFC East champions will be No. 2 seed in the playoffs and host the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round next weekend. Denver prevented New England from earning the AFC’s top seed by beating the Chargers 19-3 on Sunday.

Miami (7-10) finished with its second straight sub-.500 season under coach Mike McDaniel following back-to-back playoff appearances in his first two seasons.

Maye completed 14 of 18 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown before taking a seat early in the fourth quarter.

Henderson’s 5-yard TD run was set up by a 56-yard run by Stevenson on the second play of the Patriots’ game-opening drive.

The Patriots took advantage of a Dolphins defense that was playing without linebacker Chop Robinson (concussion) and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (calf). Linebacker Jordyn Brooks played but has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Miami’s offense was missing tight end Darren Waller (groin) wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ribs) and right Austin Jackson (back/groin). The Dolphins still got a strong effort from rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers, who was making his third start following the benching of Tua Tagovailoa.

Ewers finished 16 of 23 for 137 yards with a touchdown and interception before limping off late in the fourth quarter with a knee injury. He was replaced by Zach Wilson.

Ewers completed eight of his first nine passes, including a 2-yard TD to Malik Washington early in the second quarter to keep pressure on the Patriots.

It didn’t last, with New England quickly adding to its 17-10 halftime lead. First, Maye connected with Stevenson on 15-yard touchdown pass. Stevenson then scored on a 35-yard TD run that made it 31-10.

Diggs goes over 1,000

With a 34-yard catch at the end of the third quarter, New England’s Stefon Diggs eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the seventh time in his career. It’s the first 1,000-yard season by a Patriots receiver since 2019, when Julian Edelman had 1,117 receiving yards.

Diggs’ milestone came during a week in which he was charged with strangulation and other criminal offenses related to a dispute Diggs allegedly had with his former private chef.

Borregales connects from deep

Andy Borregales made a 59-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to put the Patriots in front 17-10. It was the longest of his career and the third longest in Patriots history, behind a 63-yarder by Joey Slye at San Francisco on Sept. 29, 2024, and a 62-yarder by Stephen Gostkowski on Nov. 19, 2017 against the Raiders in the thin air of Mexico City.

Injuries

Dolphins: Washington left in the second quarter with a thumb injury. ... WR Theo Wease Jr. was evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Dolphins: Begin an offseason that could include major changes.

Patriots: Prepare to host the Chargers.

