NFL Playoffs: Who the Patriots will face following Week 18 games

The NFL playoffs will begin shortly following the conclusion of the 2025-26 NFL season.

It’s certainly had its ups and downs, but it feels good to know that the Patriots are back in after a four-year drought. After a rough 4-13 2024-25 seasons, the Pats rebounded, finishing 14-3, second in the AFC, and winning the AFC East division title.

As it stands, following today’s win against the Dolphins, the Pats are number two in the AFC, and after the Chargers’ loss to the Broncos, they will receive the seventh seed, which will send them down to Foxborough for their Wildcard matchup and the first playoff game at Gillette in six years.

The Broncos will get the first-round bye, as the road to the AFC Championship runs through Denver at Mile High. On the NFC side, the Seahawks hold the gate to the NFC Championship.

The AFC standings aren’t 100% set, as the Steelers and Ravens face off tonight for a chance to win the AFC North and to lock up the fourth seed in the playoffs.

Following Sunday night’s game, the official standings and broadcast dates will be set in place.

So far, the standings look like this:

AFC

No. 1 Broncos (bye)

No. 7 Chargers at No. 2 Patriots

No. 6 Bills at No. 3 Jaguars

No. 5 Texans at No. 4 Ravens/Steelers winner

NFC

No. 1 Seahawks (bye)

No. 7 Packers at No. 2 Bears

No. 6 49ers at No. 3 Eagles

No. 5 Rams at No. 4 Panthers

