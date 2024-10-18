‘Officers did their job’: Union wants apology from Patriots’ Christian Barmore after racism claims

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A police union is demanding an apology from Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore, who publicly accused officers of unprofessionalism and racism during a tense traffic stop earlier this week.

Officers were on patrol in the area of Elmwood and Parkis avenues in Providence shortly before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday when they noticed Barmore driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee with tinted windows and a cover over a temporary license plate, according to the Providence Police Department.

After officers activated their overhead lights and signaled for Barmore to stop, the vehicle began a “slow roll,” a maneuver that Providence police say is usually done to hide contraband or weapons before officers come to the window.

Barmore had an “attitude” and behaved aggressively when officers asked for his paperwork, according to police. When Barmore was questioned about his expired registration and told it would be towed from the scene, he allegedly exited the car, “pushing away” from police while stating he did not want to be touched.

Bodycam video of Christian Barmore traffic stop Providence Police Department

Police noted that officers recovered an ash cup with a blunt from under Barmore’s driver-side seat and several tubes filled with marijuana.

After the incident, in a since-deleted post on X, Barmore wrote, “I just experienced for the first time 5 Providence cops being very unprofessional racism at its finest.”

In a police bodycam video released after the stop, Barmore is heard questioning why he is being pulled over.

“I’m a football player bro. I’m not here for none of that,” Barmore can be heard telling officers. “Don’t touch me, ya’ll crazy. I dare you to touch me. I’ll sue all you.”

Michael Imondi, president of the Providence Fraternal Order of Police, said the video clearly shows no wrongdoing by the officers involved in the stop.

“These officers did their job. They were within their rights to stop the vehicle,” Imondi said Thursday. “If the individual would have simply just complied, this would have just been a routine traffic stop and nothing more.”

In a Facebook post, the Providence Fraternal Order of Police asked for a public apology from Barmore and for him to admit that he was wrong.

“The FOP hopes that this individual will publicly rescind his false accusations against our police officers and issue a similarly public apology,” the post read.

Barmore was cited for operation of an unregistered vehicle, display of plates penalties, and driving with an expired license, according to a police report.

Providence police invited Barmore to reach out to the department to discuss the incident further.

Barmore has not seen the field in 2024 as he undergoes treatment for blood clots.

