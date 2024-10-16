PROVIDENCE, RI — Providence police on Wednesday released tense body cam video of the traffic stop in which New England Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore claims he was racially profiled.

According to Providence police, there were issues with the Patriot star’s vehicle registration and there were drugs in the SUV. Police also described the 25-year-old as having an “attitude” during the interaction.

Officers were on patrol in the area of Elmwood Avenue and Parkis Avenue shortly before 1:00 a.m. when they saw a Grey Jeep Grand Cherokee with tinted windows and a plate cover over a temporary license plate. After officers activated their overhead lights and signaled for the vehicle to stop, Barmore began a “slow stop”, creeping along Elmwood Avenue and Bridgham Street before coming to a complete stop near 343 Broad Street.

In the video, Barmore is heard questioning why he is being pulled over.

“I’m a football player bro. I’m not here for none of that,” Barmore can be heard telling officers. “Don’t touch me ya’ll crazy. I dare you to touch me. I’ll sue all you.”

Officers searched Barmore’s Jeep and allegedly found an ash cup with a blunt and several tubes filled with marijuana.

Barmore wrote on social media that the run-in with police was racially motivated. The post appeared to be deleted sometime late Wednesday morning or early afternoon.

“I just experienced for the first time 5 Providence cops being very unprofessional racism at its finest,” Barmore wrote.

Police release tense body cam video of Patriots star Barmore’s traffic stop

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo was asked about the incident during media availability Wednesday.

“I had a conversation with him this morning. ... But for this time here with you guys I just want to focus on Jacksonville,” said Mayo. “What I will say is that I met with the captains and we had a conversation on how to approach it as a team. Those guys handled it in the locker room. It is a conversation we had, and we’ll see how it goes, and how it looks going forward.”

Barmore has not seen the field in 2024 as he undergoes treatment for blood clots.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Alabama product was selected in the second round of the 2021 draft and signed a 4-year, $92 million deal this past spring - the richest contract ever by a Patriot not named Tom Brady.

Barmore had the best season of his young career in 2023, a full 17-game campaign where he totaled career highs in tackles (64) and sacks (8.5).

Marijuana is legal in Rhode Island. NFL players are still tested annually for THC.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group