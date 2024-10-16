Patriots star Christian Barmore accuses Providence police of racism after being pulled over

New England Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore took to social media regarding an early morning run-in with police in Rhode Island Wednesday, claiming racism was involved.

According to Providence police, there were issues with the Patriot stars’ vehicle registration and there were drugs in the SUV.

According to police paperwork obtained by Boston 25 News, two Providence police officers were on patrol in the area of Elmwood Avenue and Parkis Avenue shortly before 1:00 a.m. when they saw a Grey Jeep Grand Cherokee with tinted windows and a plate cover over a temporary license plate, The officers were unable to read the car’s info but noticed a temporary registration from an unknown state.

After officers activated their overhead lights and signaled for the vehicle to stop, the vehicle began to a “slow stop” creeping along Elmwood Avenue and Bridgham Street before coming to a complete stop near 343 Broad Street. Providence police say a “slow roll” is usually done to hide contraband or weapons before officers come to the window.

The officers approached Barmore, who asked the reason for the stop. Police said the Patriots defensive lineman had an “attitude” and behaved aggressively when officers asked for his paperwork.

Officers say when questioned about his expired Barmore registration, Barmore continued to behave aggressively and asked the officers to give him a ticket.

Barmore was then informed that the Jeep would be towed from the scene and police would search the car. Police say Barmore was allegedly seen attempting to conceal an item under his seat.

Providence police say Barmore eventually exited the car, “pushing away” from police while stating he did not want to be touched.

Police say officers recovered an ash cup with a blunt from under Barmore’s driver-side seat and several tubes filled with marijuana.

Barmore then entered a black Dodge Challenger and left the scene.

Barmore’s vehicle was towed and a summons for operation of an unregistered vehicle, display of plates, and driving with expired registration was left for Barmore inside the car, police say. Barmore was not arrested/

Barmore wrote on social media that the run-in with police was racially motivated.

“I just experienced for the first time 5 Providence cops being very unprofessional racism at its finest,” Barmore said.

The Alabama product has not seen the field in 2024 as he undergoes treatment for blood clots.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Alabama product was selected in the second round of the 2021 draft and signed a 4-year, $92 million deal this past spring - the richest contract ever by a Patriot not named Tom Brady.

Barmore had the best season of his young career in 2023, a full 17-game campaign where he totaled career highs in tackles (64) and sacks (8.5).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

