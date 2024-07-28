New England Patriots d-lineman Christian Barmore treated for blood clots, no timetable for return

New England Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore was treated for blood clots over the weekend, the team announced Sunday.

Barmore, 25, was treated at Mass General Brigham for the blood clots and there is no timetable for his return, the Patriots announced.

“Our principal concern at this time is Christian’s health and wellbeing. Fortunately, Mass General Brigham provides some of the best healthcare in the world. While there is no current timetable for his return, we know Christian is getting tremendous care and we look forward to his full recovery,” the team said in a statement.

Barmore was absent from practice Sunday.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Alabama product was selected in the second round of the 2021 draft and signed a 4-year, $92 million deal this past spring - the richest contract ever by a Patriot not named Tom Brady.

Barmore is fresh off the best season of his young career, a full 17-game campaign where he totaled career highs in tackles (64) and sacks (8.5).

