Worcester woman among 5 killed in Virginia I-95 bus crash, husband hospitalized

VIRGINA — What was supposed to be a long-awaited vacation ended in tragedy for Priscilla Mafalda.

The 25-year-old from Worcester was among the five Massachusetts residents killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving a passenger bus on Interstate-95 in Virginia Friday morning.

Loved ones are remembering the young woman they describe as kind, hardworking, and full of life.

Thaiz Ramos said she worked with Mafalda, cleaning homes together in Massachusetts.

“Priscilla always stood out in everything she did. She paid attention to every detail and cared for each home as if it were her own,” Ramos wrote in a statement.

Ramos said just days before the crash, Mafalda called to share exciting news that after months of hard work, she was finally able to take a vacation to Florida with her husband.

Though, they never made it to Florida after the crash killed five people, and injured 40 others including Mafalda’s husband, Igor, who remains in the hospital.

Officials said Mafalda was in a separate vehicle when it was struck by a passenger bus that failed to slow down in a work zone.

Mafalda’s aunt, Leila, said her niece was a sweet and loving woman with a beautiful smile and radiant spirit.

“My heart is broken after hearing that she is gone. It’s hard to believe that such a beautiful young woman, with so many friends and so much life ahead of her, could leave us in such a tragedy,” Leila wrote in a statement.

Mafalda’s cousin Issac Ramos said she had a gift for turning ordinary moments into unforgettable moments.

“Talkative, caring, and full of life, her presence could brighten any room,” Ramos wrote in a statement."

The family is raising money to send Mafalda’s body back to Brazil, where she’s from, so her loved ones can hold a service to honor a life cut short.

The NTSB said the cause of the crash is under investigation, though they do believe speed played a role.

Additional charges are pending for the bus driver who is currently facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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