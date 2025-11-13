North Shore man pleads guilty to concealing terrorism financing for ISIS

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A North Shore man has pleaded guilty to concealing the source of material support intended for the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

Mateo Ventura, 20, of Wakefield, entered a guilty plea to one count of concealment of financing of terrorism on Oct. 15, 2025, according to United States Attorney Leah B. Foley.

Ventura was first charged in June 2023 and indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2023.

According to court documents, Ventura provided multiple gift cards to an individual he believed supported ISIS. The cards were intended to be sold on the dark web for slightly less than face value, with proceeds directed to ISIS “for war on kuffar,” or disbelievers.

Between January and May 2023, Ventura made donations totaling $705.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, up to lifetime supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

U.S. District Court Judge Denise Casper scheduled Ventura’s sentencing for Jan. 8, 2026.

