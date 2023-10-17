Wakefield teen indicted for allegedly concealing his financial support for ISIS

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A Wakefield teen was indicted on Tuesday for concealing his financial support intended for a foreign terrorist organization, authorities say.

18-year-old Mateo Ventura was indicted on one count of knowingly concealing the source of material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization.

Charging documents say Ventura ran a gift-card-selling scheme with the profits intended to go to an ISIS supporter between January and May 2023. He allegedly provided multiple gift cards to someone he believed was part of the terrorist organization with the intention of selling the cards on the dark web for a little less than face value.

Ventura reportedly said he wanted the proceeds to go to ISIS “for war on kuffar” (disbelievers), according to charging documents.

On Jan. 26, 2023, when asked about hijrah (traveling to join ISIS), Ventura allegedly stated, “I want to give my life for jihad fisabillah (for the sake of Allah) intention is pure from heart,” and also stated that he would “make good fighter for dawla (ISIS).”

In total, the Department of Justice says he donated $705.

Ventura will appear in federal court at a later date. The charge of knowingly concealing the source of material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group