LACONIA, NH — Authorities are asking the public for help in their investigation into a homicide in Laconia, New Hampshire from two weeks ago.

62-year-old John Anderson was found dead at his residence at 217 South Main Street, Apartment 1, after Laconia police conducted a welfare check just before 9 a.m. on April 13.

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall, and Laconia Police Chief Matthew Canfield are asking people for video, as they believe some may contain footage of any vehicles or persons of interest connected to the incident.

Authorities say that they are seeking any footage captured in the following areas:

• Belmont Rd/Rte 106

• Province Rd/Rte 107

• S Main St

• Province St

• Hounsell Ave

• Route 3

Authorities asking the public for video for assistance in NH homicide investigation (NH State Police)

“Anyone with footage of this area during the given timeline, or who has any other information concerning this investigation, is urged to call the New Hampshire State Police tip line at 603-MCU-TIPS (603-628-8477),” the AG’s office wrote.

No arrests have been made in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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