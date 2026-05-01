Second person arrested in connection with fire at Haverhill Mill

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A second person has been arrested in connection with an arson investigation of a mill in Haverhill, police say.

A 17-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday and is being charged with arson and other related charges.

The incident occurred back early Tuesday morning, April 28, when fire crews responded to an abandoned mill building on Stevens Street. No injuries were reported.

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On Wednesday, 18-year-old Isabella Sargent was taken into custody in connection with the fire. She pleaded not guilty in court.

Sargent was released on conditions of a 24-hour GPS home lockdown, with a mental health evaluation.

18-year-old arraigned on arson charges in fire at abandoned mill in Haverhill

“Authorities remind the public that arson is a serious crime that poses significant risks to life and property,” Haverhill police wrote.

Haverhill Police Department, the Haverhill Fire Department, and the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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