Deadly crash in Wellesley under investigation

WELLESLEY, Mass. — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Wellesley on Thursday.

An officer traveling on Washington Street shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the area of Glen Road was flagged down by a person standing near a black SUV in the middle of the road, according to the Wellesley Police Department.

Police say the SUV appeared to have been involved in a single-vehicle crash, while the bystander was uninjured.

The unconscious and unresponsive driver of the SUV was taken to a Newton-Wellesley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released.

Police warned drivers that Washington Street between Walnut Street and Glen Road would be closed “for an extended period this afternoon.”

Photos from the scene showed the crash roped off with yellow police tape and cruisers blocking the roadway.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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