DA identifies victim of deadly shooting outside BJ’s in Dedham

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office identified the victim of a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning.

Police say they received several 911 calls around 3:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired in the BJ’s parking lot at 688 Providence Highway.

Responding crews found 20-year-old Jaylani Cole of Brockton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the DA’s office.

Cole was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Another 20-year-old man was also shot, according to investigators, but is expected to make a recover from his injuries.

“This is still an active and ongoing investigation,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. “It is always a tragedy when a young life is taken. Our sympathies go out to Jaylani’s family and friends.”

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Dedham Police or the Massachusetts State Police tip line at the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office at 781-830-4990.

