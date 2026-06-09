Investigation underway after death of child in Boston

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after the death of a child on Shawmut Ave in Boston on Monday night.

Police, firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded to a residential building shortly before 6:00 p.m. for a report of a “cardiac event,” according to a Boston Police spokesperson.

EMS transported the child to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

“The investigation remains active and ongoing. No additional information is available at this time,” a police spokesperson told Boston 25.

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