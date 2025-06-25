One dead, another injured following shooting outside BJ’s in Dedham

DEDHAM, Mass. — One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting outside BJ’s in Dedham, authorities said.

Officers were called to the BJ’s parking lot on Route 1 around 3:30 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One person was pronounced dead at a local hospital, and another is still being treated.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call Dedham Police or the Massachusetts State Police tip line at the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office at 781-830-4990.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

