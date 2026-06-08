25-year-old man killed after motorcycle, car collide in Billerica, authorities say

BILLERICA, Mass. — A 25-year-old man was killed in a crash in Billerica this morning, according to police.

Officials say at around 6:40 a.m., Billerica police responded to the intersection of Rangeway Road and Nashua Road for a crash involving a car and motorcycle.

Upon arrival, police located the operator of a motorcycle who was unresponsive and began CPR. The 25-year-old of Bedford was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Billerica Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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