Canton Police chief to retire when contract ends in June, select board says

CANTON, Mass. — Canton Police Chief Helena Rafferty notified town officials on Tuesday night her intention to retire at the end of her current contract, according to authorities.

Canton Select Board Chair Michael Loughran says Rafferty’s contract ends on June 30.

Rafferty served as chief since June 2022, joining the Canton Police Department in 1989, where she was only the second female officer in department history.

“As the first female police chief in our town’s history, Chief Rafferty has been a trailblazer and earned the respect of her colleagues, town officials and residents alike,” Loughran said. “In the weeks ahead, the Town will appoint an interim police chief to ensure a smooth transition. We also intend to engage a professional consulting firm to assist with a comprehensive, nationwide search for our next police chief.”

Rafferty took over as police chief in June 2022, nearly 5 months after John O’Keefe was found dead outside a home on Fairview Road.

Her tenure included an independent audit of the entire department, specifically as it related to the investigation into both O’Keefe’s death and the death of Sandra Birchmore.

Rafferty was also cited in 2024 for hitting a pedestrian in a crosswalk while driving a town-owned SUV.

The Canton Select Board has not yet named an interim chief.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

