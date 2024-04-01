Canton police chief cited for hitting pedestrian in crosswalk with town-owned SUV, officials say

CANTON, Mass. — Canton Police Chief Helena Rafferty, who was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, issued a statement more than a month after she struck a person with a town-owned vehicle in Wrentham.

Chief Rafferty said in a statement Monday that she was driving home in her official SUV on February 16 when she “accidentally struck” a Wrentham resident. The chief said she was turning left from South Street onto Creek Street when she caught sight of the pedestrian’s reflective vest.

“I immediately applied my brakes, but unfortunately, the car made contact with him, knocking him to the ground. I immediately exited my vehicle to render first aid and called 911,” the chief said.

Rafferty said she remained on the scene throughout the emergency response to answer questions and in addition, she requested a breathalyzer test for herself.

“The result was 0.00,” according to an incident report released from Wrentham police, adding that Rafferty “was issued a civil citation” that night for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. Rafferty said Monday she has since paid the fine.

Canton Police Chief Helena Rafferty (Canton Police Department)

The pedestrian identified as Michael Barry, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment after suffering a laceration to the right side of his head and complaining of left knee pain, one report said. Barry’s condition wasn’t immediately available Monday.

On the night of the Feb. crash responding officers took photographs of the SUV at the crime scene which didn’t show significant damage.

“There was a white scuff mark on the passenger front bumper from either MICHAEL’s person or his cane (see photograph),” the report said. “No other damage was noted to [motor vehicle] #1, and it did not require a tow as it was operable. I observed the area of the crash to be poorly lit with only one fluorescent light.”

Canton Police Chief Helena Rafferty (Canton Police Department)

A witness of the crash, Roma Pritza, also approached officers at the scene and told them Rafferty was “not operating erratically before the crash,” as indicated in the report.

Pritza, an Attleboro resident, wrote a witness statement for police which stated “As I was approaching the intersection, I saw a yellow reflective vest fall to the ground. I realized it was a person and there was an SUV that had hit them. It looked like he was already in the crosswalk when he was hit. I pulled over to look up the name of the streets (I live in Attleboro and wasn’t sure of the street names) to call 911, and I saw the driver of the car get out of her car right away to assist/ check the person who had been hit. I got out of my car to go over and by then there was another gentleman who had stopped too. They said 911 had been called and were telling the man who was hit not to get up or move his head.”

While Rafferty said she notified Canton town officials about the incident, she expressed regret for not informing the public.

“Upon further reflection and considering the amount of attention that has been focused on Canton, I should have issued a statement sooner,” she wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group