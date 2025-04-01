Police audit finds missteps in handling of Karen Read case, but no conspiracy

CANTON, Mass. — An independent audit of the Canton Police Department finds missteps in the handling of the Karen Read investigation, but no evidence to support claims she was framed for the death of her Boston Police Officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe.

The audit, conducted by 5 Stones Intelligence, was released on the same day jury selection began in Read’s re-trial. It looked back over 10 years of police records and included a review of the Karen Read case.

Among the findings related to Read’s case, auditors say:

First responding officers should have photographed O’Keefe at the location where he was found before he was moved from the scene.

All interviews of critical witnesses, including Jennifer McCabe and Kerry Roberts, should have been conducted at Canton PD on the day O’Keefe was found.

Consensual recorded interviews should have been conducted.

MSP and Canton PD should have maintained a police presence at 34 Fairview Road pending the secondary search conducted by MSP crime scene units.

All video footage (files) maintained on Canton PD’s computer systems of Karen Read’s Lexus SUV while it was housed at Canton PD should have been requested and turned over early to lead investigators in the case.

However, “our team has not discovered any information that would indicate that any actions by Canton PD officers or detectives were part of a conspiracy to frame any individual for the murder of Mr. O’Keefe,” the audit says. Read and her legal team have asserted there was a cover-up involving investigators and witnesses.

Beyond the Karen Read case, the audit found inconsistencies in how internal affairs cases are handled.

The audit team says it found “no instances where complaints were intentionally ignored, or officer misconduct was arbitrarily excused.” However, it said handling of complaints “varied greatly,” and that several complaints were handled by the Chief of Police, raising the potential for a conflict of interest.

The audit spells out seven recommendations for Canton PD, including:

Interviews of witnesses should be conducted at the Canton PD headquarters. Interviews should be recorded and conducted as soon as possible after an event.

All sergeant and patrol vehicles should have full crime scene kits, including evidence collection bags, sealing equipment, and digital cameras.

Department policies should be re-written to clarify only department-issued phones and equipment can be used to photograph crime scenes. Personal phones should be strictly prohibited.

911 dispatch responsibilities should be given to the Holbrook Dispatch Center, or full-time dispatchers should be hired. The audit found three instances in a six-month period where patrol officers failed to dispatch offers to calls for service.

There should be more training for patrol officers, detectives, and sergeants, specifically as it relates to processing crime scenes, interviewing witnesses, and documenting evidence.

The Chief of the Investigations Division should review all death investigation police reports to ensure they are complete, accurate, and exhaust all investigative avenues. Auditors referenced the Sandra Birchmore case. A detective originally wrote she died of a suicide, but it was later determined she was killed by strangulation.

Provide prompt, proportional, and consistent discipline across the department.

“Town officials and the Police Audit Committee are now carefully reviewing the findings to assess any necessary next steps,” audit committee chair Robert McCarthy shared in a written statement. “The committee is committed to working with all stakeholders, including the police department, town leadership, and residents to ensure that any recommendations are thoughtfully considered and appropriately implemented.”

A spokesperson for the Canton Police Department told Boston 25 News on Tuesday they had yet to review the full 200-page audit.

A forum will be held Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Canton High School to review the audit. It will be open to the public and include an opportunity for questions and answers.

The full audit can be on the town’s website here.

