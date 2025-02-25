No decision made by judge in hearing regarding ‘grave concerns’ in Karen Read case

DEDHAM, Mass. — Karen Read says the end of the federal investigation of her case doesn’t change a thing.

On Monday, two sources told Investigative Reporter Ted Daniel that the federal corruption probe has ended – with no charges filed.

On Tuesday, a continuation of a previous hearing was held at Norfolk Superior Court.

Last week, Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan accused Read’s lawyers of essentially lying about their dealings with two of their star witnesses.

Tuesday was the first opportunity the defense had to respond and they did.

Karen Read had five attorneys with her in the courtroom.

Robert Alessi did the talking, accusing Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan of misleading Judge Beverly Cannone.

“I counted ten misstatements, ten, before your honor caused the pause,” Alessi said.

Brennan had previously ripped the defense of hiding communications and a $23,000 payment to two accident reconstructionists from the engineering firm ARCCA.

Alessia says there was nothing shady about it.

“Of course, any attorney less they want to risk malpractice is going to make a communication with that expert, which was perfectly legal,” Alessi said.

ARCCA was initially hired by the feds for their probe of this case and testified in Read’s first trial that John O’Keefe’s injuries did not appear to come from Read’s Lexus.

Alessi confirmed the defense paid ARCCA, but Brennan maintains that should have shared publicly.

“It is the bias the relationship that is critical and that was hidden from the court,” Brennan said.

Outside court, Daniel asked Read about Brennan’s tactics and what sources say is the end of the federal investigation of her case.

“If you tell a timeline out of order, it doesn’t really make any sense, the whole picture changes when the dates aren’t right,” Read said.

“What are your thoughts about people saying the federal investigation is over?” Daniel asked.

“Doesn’t change anything we are doing,” Read responded.

Brennan is making serious allegations here.

Judge Cannone previously suggested this could have a negative impact on Read’s defense team – but that was before the defense had a chance to respond.

We may learn more Tuesday – when everyone returns to court.

Cannone declared a mistrial in July 2024 after finding jurors couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on all three charges of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a crash, and manslaughter.

Read is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe with her SUV on January 29, 2022, and leaving him to die after a night of drinking at the bar.

The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home and then dragged outside and left for dead.

Karen Reads retrial has been delayed until April 2025.

In an exclusive one-on-one interview, Read told Boston 25′s Ted Daniel that she has “nothing to hide” and that she’s “been framed” for murder.

