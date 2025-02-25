Local

Karen Read due back in court after judge’s ‘grave concern’ abruptly ended previous hearing

By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News and Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
DEDHAM, Mass. — Karen Read is due back in court on Tuesday for a continuation of last week’s hearing, which ended abruptly after an unplanned recess.

Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone said that she has “grave concern” over new information shared by the Commonwealth that “may have profound effects” on the future of the Karen Read murder case.

“The Commonwealth just provided the court with information that causes me grave concern,” Cannone said. “The implications of that information may have profound effects on the defense and defense council.”

Cannone’s call for the recess came immediately after special prosecutor Hank Brennan said in open court that Read’s defense team communicated with ARCCA, accident reconstruction experts about their testimony prior to Read’s first trial. Those ARCCA experts were originally hired by the feds.

Brennan read from what appeared to be emails between the defense and ARCCA and referred to a $23,000 bill that he says ARCCA sent to the defense.

Brennan called it “unfair, imbalanced, and hidden”.

At Tuesday’s hearing, lawyers have been told to be prepared to address the issues from the last hearing, especially prior representations made by the defense concerning the ARCCA witnesses.

Brennan recently filed a motion to block the defense’s ARCCA witnesses from testifying in Read’s retrial. In his motion, Brennan said, “Both Dr. Wolfe and Dr. Rentschler admittedly did not review all pertinent and relevant evidence that exists in this case.”

Cannone declared a mistrial in July 2024 after finding jurors couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on all three charges of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a crash, and manslaughter.

Read is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe with her SUV on January 29, 2022, and leaving him to die after a night of drinking at the bar.

The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home and then dragged outside and left for dead.

Sources tell Boston 25 that prosecutor Hank Brennan plans to announce that the federal investigation is over in court during Tuesday’s hearing.

Karen Reads retrial has been delayed until April 2025.

In an exclusive one-on-one interview, Read told Boston 25′s Ted Daniel that she has “nothing to hide” and that she’s “been framed” for murder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

