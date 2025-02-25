Karen Read tells her story in exclusive one-on-one interview: Part 2, a drive through Boston

BOSTON — We recently spent several hours with Karen Read over two days, with and without her attorneys.

Read, the woman accused in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe, opened up about her involvement in every aspect of her criminal case, from her defense team’s aggressive strategy to media interviews, and raising money for her estimated $5 million in legal fees.

Ted Daniel’s exclusive one-on-one with Read aired on Boston 25 News after the Super Bowl on Feb. 9. Days later, Boston 25 News released an EXTENDED CUT of that interview, featuring more than 60 minutes of discussion with Read, where NOTHING was off limits.

On Tuesday, Boston 25 published more than 30 minutes of a discussion that Read and Daniel had as they drove through the streets of Boston. Read recalled her former place of work, nightmares she had about O’Keefe after his death, and the trust she has in her legal team, among an array of other topics.

Prosecutors allege Read hit O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV on Jan. 29, 2022, and left him to die in a snowstorm in Canton after a night of drinking.

The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home and then dragged outside and left for dead.

Judge Beverly Cannone has pushed Read’s second trial back to April 2025.

Read’s first trial ended with a hung jury in July 2024.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group