Final day to vote for ‘Voice of Logan’

BOSTON — Wednesday is the final day to vote for the “Voice of Logan.”

The contest, sponsored by the Massachusetts Port Authority, is a contest offering residents of Massachusetts an opportunity to become the new voice of Boston Logan International Airport.

Boston Logan International Airport is visited by 43 million travelers each year.

Eight finalists were chosen out of 5,000 submissions.

Public voting ends Wednesday at midnight. The winner will be announced on Nov. 5 and will begin welcoming travelers in mid-November.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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