8 finalists named in search for new voice of Logan Airport

BOSTON — The search for the new voice of Logan International Airport is down to eight finalists.

More than 5,000 people applied for the chance to become the voice welcoming millions of travelers to the airport each year.

Gov. Maura Healey and Massport CEO Rich Davey announced the eight finalists, who come from communities across Massachusetts, including Malden, East Arlington and Boston’s North End.

The finalists are:

Meagan Lewis-Michelson

Christopher Donisi

Phyllis Thibodeaux Beach

Alex Marcin

Ashley Cook

Samantha Edwards

Max German

Kristin Ingala

The public will get a chance to weigh in beginning Friday, when voting opens to choose Logan Airport’s new voice.

The winner is expected to be selected on Nov. 8.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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