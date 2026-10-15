8 finalists one step closer to becoming the ‘Voice of Logan’

BOSTON — Eight finalists have been chosen for the “Voice of Logan” competition.

The final eight contestants will be announced next week.

The winner’s voice will be used in airport announcements heard by 43 million travelers each year.

Massport said more than 5,000 people have applied.

The general public will be invited to vote on the top five and select the Voice of Logan.

Public voting will run from Oct. 24 through Oct. 28. The next Voice of Logan will be announced Nov. 5 and begin welcoming travelers in mid-November.

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