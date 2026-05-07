Wrong-way crashes back in spotlight after death of a Massachusetts State Trooper

Wrong-way crashes have remained a serious safety concern across Massachusetts for years, and the issue is receiving renewed attention following the death of a state trooper responding to a wrong-way driver in Lynnfield on Wednesday.

Trooper Kevin Trainor (Trooper Kevin Trainor -- Massachusetts State Police)

Authorities say the tragedy has intensified ongoing conversations about highway safety and prevention efforts throughout the Commonwealth.

“It is imperative that we here in the Commonwealth understand that reckless and dangerous actions have consequences for our citizens, for our police officers,” said Col. Geoffrey Noble with Mass. State Police.

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The fatal incident comes just weeks after another dangerous wrong-way crash in Chelmsford, where a driver had to be rescued from a fiery wreck.

Chelmsford crash

In response to the growing problem, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation launched a pilot program in 2022 aimed at preventing drivers from entering highways the wrong way. The initiative installed wrong-way detection systems at highway on-ramps designed to alert both drivers and law enforcement when a vehicle enters an exit ramp incorrectly.

Sixteen on-ramps across the state still have the technology installed, including one in Danvers near the State Police barracks where a memorial continues to grow for Trooper Kevin Trainor.

State officials say the systems appear to be making a difference.

According to MassDOT, wrong-way crashes have declined over the past several years. The agency reported 66 wrong-way crashes in 2025, compared to 88 in 2024, and 96 in 2023. Despite the decrease, officials say 20 of the crashes recorded last year were fatal.

“We are aware and tracking the issue of wrong-way drivers here in the Commonwealth,” Noble said. “There’s an active conversation going on with the State Police and our public safety and highway safety partners on doing whatever we can to address those concerns.”

Officials have not announced whether additional wrong-way detection systems will be installed statewide, but public safety leaders say efforts to reduce deadly crashes remain ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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